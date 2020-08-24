“I’ve done all I can do”: SZA speaks out against her “hostile” record label

In a series of now-deleted tweets, SZA has called out her record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, for shelving the release of her latest album.

Jersey RnB princess SZA has been pretty quiet since the release of her powerhouse debut Ctrl, back in 2017.

Turns out that the All the Stars singer hasn’t fallen off since the critically acclaimed release, instead, revealing that she has had music ready for months but her label are yet to release it.

In beef that would resonate with contemporary Azealia Banks, SZA has tweeted that the only thing stopping her new music from reaching our Spotify playlists is some shady business over at her record label Top Dawg Entertainment. The company have reportedly been sitting on her latest release for over a year and, if her tweets are anything to go by, the singer is fed up.

Around this time last year, the artist tweeted that she was making music with esteemed producer Jack Anontoff, responsible for some of the biggest pop releases in the last decade: think Lorde’s Melodrama and Lana Del Ray’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! “I’m loving what I’m making right now,” she wrote, adding that a new album would be dropping “as soon as f**k.”

However, with September 2020 nearly here, fans are craving some new SZA to get them through the latter half of a hectic year. In a series of tweets from the artist’s now deactivated Twitter account, she blamed Top Dawg Entertainment’s record executive Terrence “Punch” Henderson for blocking the release of her reportedly completed album.

After deleting those tweets, SZA replied to a number of fan comments and described the situation between her and Punch as “hostile.” Punch was quick to take to Twitter in response, defending the actions of the label and asking for stans to leave him out of it.

I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

Fans fear that SZA deactivating her account will mean that her music will be further delayed, kicking off the #FreeSZA movement online. Check out some golden responses to the drama below:

.@sza is now trending with #freesza since she has revealed her label TDE isnt releasing her new music/album that has been anticipated by fans for 3 years. REPLY WITH #freesza pic.twitter.com/vIJy3pBnUl — christian (@CHRISTIANEEDY) August 20, 2020

It appears SZA has deactivated her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/fPWCQJBdT2 — SZA UPDATES 🍃 (@CTRLfactor) August 24, 2020

SZA really deactivated, we not getting music anytime soon now pic.twitter.com/dtfxVsJF0G — J M A R C 🦂 (@ctrljmar) August 24, 2020