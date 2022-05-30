Elon Musk opens up about ex Amber Heard’s trial

Billionaire Elon Musk has finally weighed in on his ex-girlfriend’s defamation trial with Johnny Depp in a tweet, of course.

Elon Musk was allegedly dating Amber Heard while she was married to Depp however, the couple claimed they only started dating after their respective divorces.

The Tesla CEO has remained quiet throughout the infamous Heard-Depp trial however now as it comes to an end, Elon Musk wrote 13 words to express his feelings on the case.

“I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible,” Musk tweeted.

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

It’s nice to hear that he wishes them both well, especially after Johnny accused Musk of having a threesome with Amber and model Cara Delevingne in Depp’s LA home.

Elon and Amber met on the set of Machete Kills in 2013 but the pair claimed they were just friends until their divorces in 2016 and 2017.

The nature of their relationship was actually brought up in the trial recently when Depp’s former agent Christian Carino took the stand.

Carino was asked if Musk and Heard dated in 2016.

“I don’t know if they were dating, but they have definitely spent some time together,” he said.

Rumours that the couple split after a year circulated in August 2017.

More to come.