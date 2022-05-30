Ukrainian winners sold Eurovision trophy for $900K to buy drones

A Ukrainian band won Eurovision and auctioned off their trophy to donate to the armed forces fighting the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra scored first place in the Eurovision Song Contest and immediately sold their trophy for $900,000 to buy drones for their county’s armed forces.

The band auctioned the crystal microphone trophy on Facebook and said: “You guys are amazing!”

“We appreciate each and every one of you who donated to this auction, and a special thanks to the team (of cryptocurrency exchange) Whitebit who purchased the trophy for $900,000 and are now the rightful owners of our trophy.”

The money raised will be used to buy three PD-2 drones according to Reuters.

More to come.