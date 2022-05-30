en English
The capitol of Akita held it’s first ever pride parade

Akita first pride parade

Credit: Asahi Shimbun

While Japan held it’s first pride parade in Tokyo almost 30 years ago, the small mountainous prefecture of Akita showed support for the movement on May 28.

As a part of the global pride parade movement, supporters of public understanding towards sexual minorities marched in the capital of Akita Prefecture for the first time ever.

Masataka Masaki, the co-chair of the group who organised the parade said: “This is just the start,”

Around 100 people gathered waving rainbow flags and signs demanding equal rights as the crowd chanted the slogan: “We are here!”

Another chair of the event, Aoi Murata said: “It was significant to show that this many people who are willing to fight for sexual minorities exist in Akita,”

More to come.

