The capitol of Akita held it’s first ever pride parade

While Japan held it’s first pride parade in Tokyo almost 30 years ago, the small mountainous prefecture of Akita showed support for the movement on May 28.

As a part of the global pride parade movement, supporters of public understanding towards sexual minorities marched in the capital of Akita Prefecture for the first time ever.

Masataka Masaki, the co-chair of the group who organised the parade said: “This is just the start,”

Around 100 people gathered waving rainbow flags and signs demanding equal rights as the crowd chanted the slogan: “We are here!”

Another chair of the event, Aoi Murata said: “It was significant to show that this many people who are willing to fight for sexual minorities exist in Akita,”

More to come.