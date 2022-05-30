Matthew McConaughey heads back to Uvalde to pay respects

Matthew McConaughey returned to his hometown of Uvalde to pay his respects to the community after the recent school shooting.

Matthew McConaughey posed for a photo with members of the Uvalde School District soon after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.

The Hollywood star would not talk to the press during his visit but his visit was mentioned by Texas Representative Tony Gonzales who thanked McConaughey for “helping us heal”.

This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited pic.twitter.com/2LwZPbuVNX — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 27, 2022

