en English
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portuguesees Spanishsv Swedish
News

Matthew McConaughey heads back to Uvalde to pay respects

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Matthew McConaughey Uvalde

Credit: Getty_/Twitter

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Matthew McConaughey returned to his hometown of Uvalde to pay his respects to the community after the recent school shooting.

Matthew McConaughey posed for a photo with members of the Uvalde School District soon after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.

The Hollywood star would not talk to the press during his visit but his visit was mentioned by Texas Representative Tony Gonzales who thanked McConaughey for “helping us heal”.

More to come.

Related