Eurovision change their mind and ban Russia from the 2022 song contest

by Lochie Schuster

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Russia will no longer be allowed to take part in Eurovision 2022 due to Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

After maintaining yesterday that Russia would be allowed to compete in this years Eurovision song contest, the competition’s organisers have backflipped on their original decision, and have banned Russia from taking part.

Today, Eurovision released a statement via Variety that confirmed, “No Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.”

The decision follows Vladimir Putin’s “unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine, spurring worldwide anti-war protests.

More to come.

