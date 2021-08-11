Elon Musk now apparently lives in a $50,000 teeny, tiny micro-home

Elon Musk continues his bizarre lifestyle by residing in a $50,000 micro-home, with a 100,000 unit waitlist.

Boxabel, the company behind this wild creation, is allegedly putting together a $45,500 Casita for the tech guru.

So what’s a Casita, you ask?

It’s a 375-square-foot prefab tiny-ass home. Don’t believe us? Observe the picture above!

Allegedly, Musk currently resides in the Casita, which the company says has a waiting list of some 47,000 customers, looking to move into 100,000 units.

Damn. These babies are popular.

No, really. According to Business Insider, ‘tiny homes’ have become an “undeniably popular alternative to the classic family home or apartment”.

“Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home, and Elon Musk is believed to live in one of its units.”

what do they mean “is believed to,” how do you not know if Elon Musk is living in your tiny home, is he maybe in the vents or what — Very Pre-emptive Jenni Polodna Christmas Handle (@horsewizrd) August 10, 2021

Lord knows why. We certainly wouldn’t want to spend lockdown in these portaloos of a dwelling.

Alas, Musk, being his typical weirdo self, has taken residence in a rental from SpaceX in Boca Chica, Texas.

In November last year, the company sent out the news that they had installed a Casita at the location for a “top secret customer”.

Well, it all makes sense now.

Boxabel founder, Galiano Tiramani, said it’s: “pretty exciting to have these guys as our initial customer. I think it indicates that people agree that we’re onto something big here.”



Big? Ha… I get it!

So what’s the story with these guys? Literally?

Elon Musk Lives in This 375-Square-Foot Casita That Costs $50,000 https://t.co/buApTide7A — carlotta harrington (@carlottascorner) August 10, 2021

Well, the company’s brief history goes back to 2017.

According to Tiramani, the LA team was inspired to create tiny homes after seeing a: “huge opportunity to transition building construction worldwide into the factory assembly line.”



Huge!

“There’s a number of reasons why housing hasn’t really worked in the factory yet, so we’ve gone through it and solved all those problems.”

It all comes down to shipping logistics. Unlike other prefab homes, the Casitas can be folded down from 20 feet to 8 1/2 feet and put into a pickup truck!

Well, that’s handy!

Throw in an extra $10 per mile, and these babies will travel the world!