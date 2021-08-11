Quentin Tarantino has mummy issues, vowed to never give her a “penny”

Quentin Tarantino’s mother will never get a “penny” from his success, all because of a promise he made as a kid.

In an interview on The Moment podcast, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino confessed to a grudge he has held since he was a child: he vowed never to give his mother so much as a penny after she insulted his mother early screenwriting.

Tarantino said that he first began writing screenplays in school but got into trouble with his teachers who, “looked at it as a defiant act of rebellion that I’m doing this instead of my school work”.

“There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” said Tarantino.

“Remember: There are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

The writer and director said his mother, Connie Zastoupil gave him a hard time about his aspiring career before he became famous.

He said she even told him his “little writing career,” was over.

He further explained that she meant to not “do it in class when you’re supposed to be doing something else“.

But young Tarantino took it very personally. VERY.

He recalls saying: “‘OK lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that’“.

The movie novelisation tracks the life of the film’s protagonists, Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt respectively, going “both forward and backward in time,” as well as delving into the arc of characters that were erased from the final cut of the film.

Lord grant me the self confidence of Quentin Tarantino who, when being photographed with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, still thinks he’s the hottest man in the shot. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4eJCtyMQun — Blue6oy (@blue6oy) August 5, 2021