Quentin Tarantino has mummy issues, vowed to never give her a “penny”

Quentin Tarantino’s mother will never get a “penny” from his success, all because of a promise he made as a kid.
In an interview on The Moment podcast, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino confessed to a grudge he has held since he was a child: he vowed never to give his mother so much as a penny after she insulted his mother early screenwriting.
Tarantino said that he first began writing screenplays in school but got into trouble with his teachers who, “looked at it as a defiant act of rebellion that I’m doing this instead of my school work”.
“There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” said Tarantino.
“Remember: There are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”
The writer and director said his mother, Connie Zastoupil gave him a hard time about his aspiring career before he became famous.
