Eminem apparently can’t remember recording his disgusting Rihanna verse

Another day, another headline about Slim Shady. In today’s episode, Eminem has come forward claiming that he has “zero recollection” of recording that verse about Rihanna.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Eminem revealed that he has no memory of recording his controversial track Things Get Worse. After leaking in 2019, the rapper copped heavy criticism for siding with Chris Brown during his 2009 assault charges against Rihanna.

On his new track Zeus, Shady tried to make amends for the controversial lyrics. “But, me, long as I breathe, promise to be honest and wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna for that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri,” the rapper says on the Music To Be Murdered By (Deluxe) release. “It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

“I have zero recollection of even remembering doing that verse,” Eminem told interviewers about the leak. “The rhyme scheme doesn’t even sound, like, familiar to me. So I was caught off guard, too. I was like, ‘What the f**k?! I said that?'”

The original recording, which went onto become B.o.B’s 2011 track Things Get Worse, quickly went viral after its release for obvious reasons. “I’m not playing, Rihanna, where’d you get the VD at? Let me add my two cents, of course I side with Chris Brown. I’d beat a bitch down too,” he wrote.

Eminem opens up about Snoop Dogg and Rihanna lyrics on “Zeus”: https://t.co/We47mkxoIZ pic.twitter.com/KIBceiAbt5 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 1, 2021

Back in 2009, Chris Brown was sentenced to five years probation, one year of domestic violence counselling, and six months of community service after assaulting his then-girlfriend. Horrific images of the incident went viral at the time, depicting the singer with a broken lip, a black eye, and severe bruising to her face.

