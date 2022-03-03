News

The floor of Sydney’s Enmore Theatre collapsed at Genesis Owusu concert

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Credit- Victoria Nielsen
CM

by Chloe Maddren

Genesis Owusu fans were bummed out last night when the floor collapsed at Sydney’s beloved Enmore Theatre while the rapper performed his second show.

“There’s a real deep drop after that, so this is actually dangerous … we’re going to have to reschedule the show,” Owusu told the audience.

“I was standing at the centre barricade and all of a sudden it felt like I was on a water bed,” Benjamin Potter who works for the Herald reported.

“People continued to jump on the floor as it was collapsing.”

Luckily, Potter confirmed there were no injuries.

More to come.

Related