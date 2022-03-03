The floor of Sydney’s Enmore Theatre collapsed at Genesis Owusu concert

Genesis Owusu fans were bummed out last night when the floor collapsed at Sydney’s beloved Enmore Theatre while the rapper performed his second show.

“There’s a real deep drop after that, so this is actually dangerous … we’re going to have to reschedule the show,” Owusu told the audience.

“I was standing at the centre barricade and all of a sudden it felt like I was on a water bed,” Benjamin Potter who works for the Herald reported.

No one hurt @Enmore_Theatre

Too much excitement, jumping:

massive crack…

good on crowd for letting @genesisowusu know & credit to him 4 stopping & thinking of everyone’s safety. Asked crowd 2 clear 2 side & let venue mgt asses.

Tots sucks but also fkn legendary 💪🤘🔥@triplej https://t.co/EOirXkukWi pic.twitter.com/v6VwkRYOeJ — CarlitosM (@CarlitosM) March 3, 2022

“People continued to jump on the floor as it was collapsing.”

Luckily, Potter confirmed there were no injuries.

At Genesis Owusu at the Enmore theatre and the floor has fell through pic.twitter.com/irt3zkZU8F — kay serra (@sneakyenchilada) March 3, 2022

