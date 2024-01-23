The Early bird entry is closed, but you can still enter Needle In The Hay

Early Bird Entry may be closed, but you still enter Needle In The Hay and be into win some major prizes

Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay is an annual music competition in Australia and New Zealand, with a specific focus on supporting up-and-coming artists at a pivotal stage in their careers. This competition offers musicians a valuable opportunity to gain exposure, win significant prizes, and potentially propel their careers to new heights.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key details:

Who can enter? Any artist or band based in Australia or New Zealand can participate, regardless of genre or experience level.

What are the prizes? The winning track gets pressed onto a 7-inch vinyl record by Melbourne’s Zenith Records! There are also runner-up prizes worth over $30,000, including high-quality recording gear, plug-in packages, and more.

How do I enter? Unfortunately, the early bird entry period has already closed, but the regular entry window is still open. You can submit your song through the Happy Mag website.

What are the judging criteria? A panel of industry professionals from across music, radio, media, and live events will judge the entries based on originality, songwriting, performance, and potential.

Even though the early bird deadline has passed, there’s still plenty of time to polish your track and submit it for the regular entry window. Here are some additional tips to increase your chances of success:

Make sure your music is high quality. This means using good recording equipment and mixing, and ensuring your performance is tight and polished.

Be unique and stand out from the crowd. The judges are looking for something fresh and exciting, so don’t be afraid to experiment with your sound.

Tell a compelling story with your song. The best music makes listeners feel something, so connect with your audience on an emotional level.

Promote your entry! Once you’ve submitted your song, share it with your friends, family, and fans on social media and encourage them to vote for you.

Needle in the Hay is a fantastic opportunity for any aspiring musician in Australia or New Zealand. So, if you’ve got the talent and the drive, go ahead and submit your track! You never know, you could be the next big thing.

Did we mention the Prizes?

Minor Figures, a key sponsor shaping this musical event. Recognizing coffee’s pivotal role for musicians, Minor Figures, a renowned coffee company, not only fuels creative endeavors but also sponsors this competition.

Prospective NITH entrants, rise and grind with Minor Figures, and discover more about their unique blend of coffee and music here.

The Kraken Black Spiced Rum, adding a Caribbean flair to the Needle In The Hay competition, The Kraken Black Spiced Rum reigns supreme in the world of Spiced Rum, with its influence spanning the globe.

To all aspiring NITH entrants, unleash your inner musical beast and submit your track here. Check out their newest premixed cocktail, Caribbean Punch, here.

Brixton, embodies the laid-back spirit of SoCal, creating attire for musicians, artists, and wanderers, uniting diverse individuals. While inspired by SoCal, Brixton’s creativity transcends geographical boundaries, weaving global perspectives into their designs.

Seize the moment, share your sound, and join the musical landscape with Brixton as a major prize partner for Needle In The Hay 2023. Explore the world of Brixton and submit your tune to NITH for a chance to resonate through the ages.

Neumann, when it comes to pro audio, these legends are all about excellence. Known for precision, they capture true sound essence, ideal for critical applications.

The NDH 30 Studio Headphones, Neumann’s latest, boast open-back design, high-impedance drivers, and durability. Perfect for audio pros seeking unmatched sound quality. Check out the NDH 30 Studio Headphones here.

Fender, step onto the stage with Fender’s Player Telecaster 2 Colour Sunburst, a revolutionary companion for your musical journey. This guitar encapsulates the essence of Fender – style, feel, and its unmistakable sound.

Since its 1951 debut, the Fender Telecaster has been a musical cornerstone, resonating across genres from country to rock, jazz, and blues. With Fender by your side, unleash your inner virtuoso and prepare for a Needle in the Hay journey like never before. Explore more about Fender here.

Dendy, a local gem with a presence in Canberra, Southport, Portside, Coorparoo, and Newtown, stands as a cultural cornerstone, consistently delivering exceptional cinematic experiences.

In our venture to celebrate the finest musical creations, Dendy’s cool factor complements the annual Needle in the Hay Competition. This unique partnership spotlights emerging musical talents, offering support to the rising stars of this generation.

Shout out to all our prize partners, Apra Amcos, Baby Audio, Grover Allman, Neumann, Alfa Akai, 3RRR, Dr Alien Smith, SONY, IK Multimedia, Soundtoys, GForce Software, Colourtone Pedals, Rhodes, and Mojave.

Visit the NITH entries page here, share a streamable URL for your music, handle the entry fee, and you’re in the running!