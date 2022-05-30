Falls Festival artist spotlight: Arctic Monkeys

Get ready to fall under the spell of Alex Turner and co with the arrival of Arctic Monkeys on Australian shores for Falls Festival 2022-23.

Falls Festival 2022-23 is set to be a glorious affair, with the return of beloved international and national acts on the big stage, it’s the moment we have pined for since our lives went into lockdown.

The mammoth line-up kicks off in Birregurra, Victoria, then Byron Bay, and lastly, Fremantle. Falls has secured some hard-hitting names, such as Lil Nas X, Chvrches, as well as national favourites, Amyl and The Sniffers, Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, and the almighty and anthemic, DMA’s.

But most excitedly, Falls Festival 2022-23 will bring the Arctic freakin’ Monkeys to Aussie shores and oh, golly, are we excited to witness Alex Turner’s debonaire hair and obscure poetic flow in action.

From their modest beginnings as a garage rock outfit, spitting out tunes like, I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, Mardy Bum, and the thunderous beats of Brianstorm; to the forlorn contemplations of Cornerstone; to the overtly global success of 2013’s AM; all the way to psychedelic/post-Britpop confessional poetry of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – Arctic Monkeys are sure to offer up an absolute monster of a set.

The undeniable titans of indie rock might also give us a taste of the new album they’re currently working on, who knows?

Speaking with NME, Arctic Monkeys drummer, Matt Helders said about the new album, “I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff.

“But there are riffs in there and (its) a bit more uptempo, even though it’s not loud. It’s hard to explain!”

Helders also spoke to BBC about the new album, stating that the new record is “pretty much” ready, besides a few “bits to finish off”.

Heck, they might even drop the album before the first Falls shows in December this year. Either way, Falls Festival 2022-23 will be an unmissable event for the ages. If you haven’t got tickets yet, you can grab them from the Festival’s website.

Falls Festival 2022-2023 dates and locations

BIRREGURRA, VIC — December 29–31

BYRON BAY, NSW — December 31–January 2

FREMANTLE, WA — January 7–8

Listen to more from the Arctic Monkeys below.