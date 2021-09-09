Hyped for ‘Far Cry 6’? Dive back into ‘Far Cry 3’ for free right now!

With Far Cry 6 just around the corner it’s the perfect time to explore what made the series such a phenomenon in the first place. And with Ubisoft offering Far Cry 3 as a free download on PC, you should do it now!

Ubisoft is gearing up to release Far Cry 6, after months of unfortunate delays, on October 7. However, explosive trailers and gameplay demos only go so far, and sometimes the best proof of future success is past performance. With this in mind it seems a masterstroke to offer Far Cry 3 as a free download to, you know, get everyone pumped up for the latest instalment in the series.

Far Cry 3 is currently available as a free download on Ubisoft’s official store. Interested players should be quick to get started though, as this offer is set to expire on September 11. It should also be noted that this offer is only available to those wanting to play the game on PC (it’s $49.95 on Sony Australia’s PS Store).

The third instalment in the series marks the first time the series’ developers managed to successfully combine a lush open world with a flexible approach to completing objectives. Now don’t get me wrong, the first two games were far from failures – but Far Cry 3 really nailed down the formula that would become the series’ calling card.

The villain is iconic. The stealth system allowed players a freedom that at the time hadn’t made its way to first-person shooters. And the island setting was gorgeous enough to keep players returning like it was their favourite vacation spot.

A connection between Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 6?

The fact that Ubisoft has chosen to make Far Cry 3 available for free also suggests that a fan theory has some serious legs: that there is a conceptual connection between it and Far Cry 6. Essentially, it appears that the son of the new game’s main villain is none other than Vaas Montenegro, the much-loved villain from Far Cry 3.

We’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case, but at this stage I’m pretty much convinced.

📣 FAR CRY 3 GIVEAWAY 📣

Get Far Cry 3 on PC for free at the Ubisoft Store before September 10 https://t.co/QheFVN2keT pic.twitter.com/2xD58tb9nR — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 7, 2021

Far Cry 3 is available for free right here. Far Cry 6 is available October 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Google Stadia.