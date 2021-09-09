Capre delves into their creative process and the power of collaboration

Powered by an intensely creative collaboration, Brisbane’s Capre has been making music for the best of a decade. We took five with them to chat about life in the studio and finding a common language on Safe Skin.

At the heart of Capre is a partnership of Patricks: producer Hameon and guitarist and vocalist, Costello. Bridging multiple genres throughout an eight-year partnership, the sound of Capre is infused with electronica, but is also coloured by indie, hip-hop, and ambient textures.

Their latest track, Safe Skin is another melange of the above, all the while delivering a poignant message. We chatted about the secret to their healthy, long term creative partnership, their workflow in the studio, and harnessing the power of language to convey meaning.

HAPPY: Hey Capre! Whereabouts do you find yourselves today?

CAPRE: Hey! We are in West End, Brisbane having a post-gig celebration.

HAPPY: You guys have been making music for eight years. How did this duo start?

CAPRE: We have been friends for years and actually met in primary school. Our school ran a good music program and we both signed up for music and music extension. One day we had a jam together after school in the studio and it just clicked. We’ve been making all sorts of weird music ever since.

HAPPY: Massive congrats on the release of Safe Skin. This track is really something special, what’s the meaning behind it?

CAPRE: Thank you! It’s about everyone’s experience with body image, how it impacts a person and those around them. The message is a question: do you feel safe in your skin? The answer to that question and potential resolution varies and it’s about navigating the issue as a whole.

HAPPY: How would you describe the type of sound in the song?

CAPRE: The track is like an anthem with a long soothing introduction. Sonically, it has a wide variety of textures, from random live recordings done through a portable recorder to processed high-energy synth lines. The sections could appear to be borderline contradictory but we believe together, creates a holistic, sonically vast experience. For us, it feels like a journey that compliments the message of the song.

HAPPY: What does a typical song-making process look like for you guys?

CAPRE: We love to create and so our best work together comes from jamming and keeping it loose and interpretive. We always hope to generate spur-of-the-moment sounds or hooks. It may be in the form of a chord progression on keys or guitar, random sounds organised into a loop in Ableton or a beat that one of us has written and we evolve the concept. The studio is always set up with two open mics, synths, drum machine, piano and guitar ready to go.

HAPPY: I loved the hint of French lyrics in the track, what’s the translation of the phrase and what made you want to include that?

CAPRE: The French lyrics translate to “feel safe in your skin”. We love to incorporate the French language into our music where possible. This comes from a genuine place as Hameon’s family is French and the house is full of those influences and French is Hameon’s second language. In this track, the English lyrics ask a question: do you feel safe in your skin? Juxtaposed, in French Hameon sings a suggestion, imploring, “feel safe in your skin.” The language change allows for a switch from ambiguity to confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capre (@capremusic)

HAPPY: What are you hoping your listeners will take from Safe Skin?

CAPRE: We created the track with our own experiences in mind but other people will have a different perspective and we hope it resonates differently with the audience. The message from us is simple though: feel safe in your skin — and if you’re helping someone who doesn’t — try to feel like they do to better understand them.

HAPPY: How has Capre’s sound evolved over the years? What direction do you think it’s heading in?

CAPRE: The sound has evolved a lot from our time spent separated in New York, Amsterdam and Brisbane and we draw from these different influences. Currently, the direction is a focus on electro, blues guitar and anthem-type hooks, but check in next week and see what’s up then! We create whatever we are feeling at the time.

HAPPY: What advice would you have to fresh music duos on making it the distance? Does having the same name help (laughs)?

CAPRE: If you don’t have the same name just give up now (laughs). No, if we have any advice it would be to not compare yourself with others, engage with other creatives and build a community. Further, figure out why you are creating and what it takes. This will make it easier to sacrifice things for your craft.