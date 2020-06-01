Fiona Apple behind the soundtrack of new comedy series ‘Central Park’

This really has been Fiona Apple‘s year. Following the release of her hugely acclaimed album Fetch the Bolt Cutters in April, it looks like Apple will continue her winning streak.

The singer-songwriter has written brand new music for the Apple TV+ series, Central Park.

The new show Central Park, from the creator of Bob’s Burgers, will feature brand new music from Fiona Apple and numerous other artists.

The TV show is set to premiere today. It was created by Loren Bouchard who also made the classic animated series Bob’s Burgers. Apple sits alongside Cyndi Lauper, Meghan Trainor, Sara Bareilles, Aimee Mann, and Anthony Hamilton who also have music featured in the show.

Central Park features voice acting from Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci. A blurb for the show reads, “Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off a hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.”

Every episode has an individual set of between 3 and 6 original songs, showing off the massive set of talent involved with the show. Let’s hope that this isn’t the last music we will hear from Fiona Apple in a long time.

Check out the trailer for the Central Park below.