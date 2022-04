In a historic moment, Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court by the Senate on Thursday, making Jackson the first Black female justice.

The monumental event caused applause throughout the Senate chamber as Vice President Kamala Harris announced the vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “This is a wonderful day, a joyous day, an inspiring day — for the Senate, for the Supreme Court and for the United States of America,”

More to come.