FIST’s ‘Venomous Touch’: A Raw, Genre-Fluid Heartbreaker

FIST proves they’re more than just noise with Venomous Touch

Newcastle’s most unrelenting live act, FIST, has returned with their third single, Venomous Touch, and it’s a bold departure from their usual punk-infused chaos.

Known for their electrifying stage presence and tireless DIY grind, the trio—Josh, Rohan, and Luke—have spent the past two years tearing up stages across Australia, from sweaty pub gigs to major festivals.

But with Venomous Touch, they’ve traded their raucous energy for something far more intimate, proving they’re not just a band—they’re storytellers.

Produced by Mitchell Rose at The DIY Recording Studios, Venomous Touch is a raw, genre-defying exploration of heartbreak and healing.

Frontman Josh describes the track as “a page ripped straight from my journal,” a candid reflection on love, loss, and the messy aftermath. “It’s all real,” he says. “Every word, every note. The boys felt it too, and that’s why we knew it had to be a song. It’s not just my pain—it’s ours.”

The track opens with a haunting guitar melody, setting a sombre tone that contrasts sharply with FIST’s usual high-octane sound. Josh’s vocals are raw and unfiltered, oscillating between a guttural growl and a vulnerable whisper.

The lyrics are achingly honest, painting a vivid picture of betrayal and the slow, painful process of moving on. But just as the song threatens to spiral into despair, FIST flips the script with a fiery rap-infused bridge, adding a layer of defiance that feels both unexpected and utterly satisfying.

Fans of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sorority Noise, and Ren will find plenty to love here. Venomous Touch is a testament to FIST’s ability to evolve without losing their edge. It’s a song that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable, a rare blend of vulnerability and strength.

The release of Venomous Touch follows the success of their sophomore single, Dickhead, which earned rave reviews from Triple J Unearthed and landed on international playlists.

It’s clear that FIST is hitting their stride, and their relentless touring schedule—over 70 shows since June 2023—has only cemented their reputation as one of Australia’s most hardworking bands.

From opening for legends like The Porkers and Area 7 to headlining their own ‘Naht A Tour,’ FIST has become a force to be reckoned with.

To celebrate the release of Venomous Touch, FIST has announced a series of launch events, starting at The Beauford in Newcastle on 28 March.

With support from I Hate People and Citizen Fire, it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable night.

FIST’s journey from DIY shows to national acclaim is a testament to their authenticity and sheer determination.

With Venomous Touch, they’ve proven that they’re not just a band to watch—they’re a band to feel. You can check it out here and above!