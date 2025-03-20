Notorious B.I.G.’s Catalogue and Legacy Sold to Primary Wave

Biggie’s music and influence are now in Primary Wave’s hands

The Notorious B.I.G.’s legendary legacy is entering a new chapter. Primary Wave Music has acquired a 50% stake in the late rapper’s estate, including his music catalogue, publishing rights, and name, image, and likeness rights.

The deal, reportedly valued at $200 million, solidifies Primary Wave’s growing portfolio of iconic music catalogs, which includes Prince and the Doors.

The agreement comes just weeks after the passing of Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, who played a pivotal role in securing her son’s estate.

Wallace had previously negotiated with Sean “Diddy” Combs to regain control of Biggie’s publishing rights, increasing the estate’s share from 50% to 100% over two decades.

Biggie, who was tragically murdered at 24, left behind an indelible mark on hip-hop with classics like Ready to Die and Life After Death, featuring timeless hits such as Juicy and Mo Money Mo Problems.

Primary Wave and the estate aim to “keep the legacy of the Notorious B.I.G. alive” through innovative collaborations and projects.