Getting Deep Into Hol!day’s Dynamic ‘Delusions Of Grandeur’

HOL!DAY Unpacks Their Journey of Joy, Groove, and Sonic Exploration In Latest Album

HOL!DAY is the indie, alt, rock project with its frontman from the small beach community of Silver Strand Beach, Oxnard, California, a place that continuously draws him back.

The debut album, Delusions Of Grandeur, released in December 2024, blends raw energy with emotional depth, recorded with Eric Palmquist (Thrice, Bad Suns) at Palmquist Studios in LA.

The album fuses modern alternative rock with classic elements, drawing inspiration from legendary rock bands like The Beatles, Radiohead, and Audioslave.

Embracing the DIY spirit, the creator handled everything from digital marketing to vinyl pressing, taking on the role of his own mini record label.

“HOL!DAY isn’t a real set band or set of members, I write songs then a crew of us go into the studio and bring them to life,” he tells us.

The collaborative project allows for a liberated space where ideas flow freely, without ego.

New singles are expected later this year, with more music in the works–so stay tuned.

Check out Hol!day’s track by track explanation below.

Get It Out

Opens the album with an interpretation of ‘The Artists’ Plight’ or the artist’s venn diagram, where self-crippling doubt overlaps with complete narcissism creating the fragile center where true vulnerability produces art/writing/music.

Call On My Brothers

A ferocious alternative anthem reminiscent of Audioslave, Manchester Orchestra, and Smashing Pumpkins.

This raw exploration of betrayal delivers relentless rock energy paired with a deeply emotional narrative.

Stepping Stone

Merging Arctic Monkeys’ swagger with the soulful depth of Hozier, this track pairs a stomping rhythm akin to Queen’s We Will Rock You with pensive lyrics about the fleeting nature of success.

Echoes Of Tomorrow

Meanders down a well known path traveled by 60’s counter culture pairing together Eastern and Western music, paying homage to such songs as Black Mountain Side & Tomorrow Never Knows.

Being There

An observational tale of a remote observer facing issues with communication, interaction and restricted behavior with the introversion stylings of Elliott Smith.

Spellbound

Sings a universal resonance about the multiplicity of love and loss throughout one’s lifetime while gradually building layers of instrumentation in a modern take on Phil Spectre’s, Wall of Sound.

Self Destruct

Modulating between self-talk & inner-dialogue the juxtaposition of core character tightropes across the blade of addiction and self-destructive behaviour.

The Wild Ones

A primal and carnal exploration of love’s entrapments, this track’s Chris Cornell-inspired lyrics build to a cathartic howl of freedom.

There Does Not Exist

Drawing comparisons to Tame Impala’s introspective musings and Radiohead’s In Rainbows, this track explores themes of human connection and solitude through ethereal soundscapes and poetic lyrics.

Turnstile

Is a philosophical exploration of reality and our human existence’s fascination with time, while delving into a possible reincarnation scenario based around the recycling of souls.

Just as the entire album is a journey, Turnstile is a journey unto itself.

Aptly capping off the ten song experience, the final song closes out the probing into one’s self-awareness about a deeper sense of understanding in Delusions Of Grandeur.