Festival Of The Sun announce 2021 lineup for their grand Summer return

Hold onto your bumbags and bucket hats, because Port Macquarie’s Festival Of The Sun (FOTSUN) is back with a vengeance this Summer after taking a well-deserved (and legally mandatory) break in 2020.

With music and dancing officially making a comeback to NSW, FOTSUN is ready for their grand return with their 2021 ‘Roadtrip’ event. Starting up in December from Thursday 9 to Saturday 11, this year marks FOTSUN’s biggest lineup to date from star-studded acts like BENEE, The Chats and Middle Kids.

FOTSUN festival Director, Simon Luke, admitted that while last year was a collective flop, 2021 marks new beginnings for the local music community.

“Last year we all took a hit but this just meant that 2021 can be our best yet. FOTSUN is marking its 17th year running and we can’t wait to share the new and exciting things we have happening at our boutique BYO festival this year, even BENEE, an international act!” he said.

“All the veteran FOTSUNNERs and first timers should start getting prepared for a serious weekend of good times and great music!”

This year’s FOTSUN will also feature ‘Shoosh’ headset parties and secret pop-up DJ sets appearing throughout the weekend. But what if you don’t got dosh? Never fear, because FOTSUN has pay-over-time packages so you can lock in now and worry later.

Lineup

HERMITUDE

BENEE

THE CHATS

MIDDLE KIDS

A. SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS

THE BUOYS

CAITLIN HARNETT & THE PONY BOYS

CONCRETE SURFERS

FIRST BEIGE

GENESIS OWUSU

HAYLEY MARY

JELLY OSHEN

KIM CHURCHILL

THE LAZY EYES

LAZYWAX

LIYAH KNIGHT

MIDDLE KIDS

ROMERO

SAINT LANE

SUMNER

BOYCOTT

FUNGAS

PALOMINO

All ticket packages and full details can be found on fotsun.com. See you there, and don’t forget to BYO!