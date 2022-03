Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshinova were killed in an attack in Kyiv.

Pierre Zakrzewski was traveling with Oleksandra Kuvshinova and Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall when the attack occurred.

Benjamin Hall was reporting on the war in Ukraine and was injured when Zakrzewski and Kuvshinova were killed by an “artillery shelling by Russian troops”.

More to come.