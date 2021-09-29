The 10 best games like Among Us you can play in 2021

Among Us is a sensation, but there are plenty of other brilliant social deduction games like Among Us out there. Here are 10 of the very best.

Among Us is a social game that’s taken the world by storm. But in the fascinating genre of social deduction, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are a plethora of games like Among Us out there for anyone to try.

So if you’re into intrigue, sniffing out imposters, or don’t mind being a traitor yourself, read on. Here are 10 of the very best games available right now that will scratch that Among Us itch in many different ways.

Unfortunate Spacemen

The premise is simple: murder, but in space! Don’t let that fool you though, there are plenty of ways that you can manipulate your way to success in Unfortunate Spacemen.

These Unfortunate Spacemen are fighting to stay alive in a destitute, intergalactic outpost. You can be one of the spacemen and fight the good fight, or join the dark side (which is always more fun).

Download Unfortunate Spacemen

Town of Salem

Town of Salem provides plenty of scope for intrigue. For starters there are 33 unique roles to fill, so you can have a vastly different experience every time you pick up the game.

And the town has a bit of an organised crime problem. It also has a serial killer problem. Relax though, you can be one of the good guys. But then again, you might not even know who the bad guys are…

Download Town of Salem

Barotrauma

The setup for this game is startling enough: the only hope for humanity lies in the subterranean depths of Europa, a moon of Jupiter. But from there, things go from bad to worse.

In Barotrauma, everyone is confined to a submarine as they buckle down for survival in this unforgiving environment. On top of that, there’s a saboteur in the mix. But who is it?

Download Barotrauma

Secret Neighbour

If Toy Story was a horror movie, it’d look a bit like this. Set in the Hello Neighbour universe, Secret Neighbour is a social game where teamwork comes to the fore. Sneak around a house, find keys, and unlock that basement door!

If only it were that simple. For within your team is a traitor who is determined to undermine the mission. Tactics and communication is a must for success in Secret Neighbour.

Download Secret Neighbour

Project Winter

If you like games like Among Us, but also want to get out into the wilderness, Project Winter is the game for you. Beset by blizzards, it’s your goal to complete a series of missions in order to escape.

But if you’re on the traitor team, your goal is carefully set traps for unwitting victims of this calamity, and prevent them from leaving. So which side will you be on?

Download Project Winter

Enemy On Board

What could be worse than being cast adrift in space? Well, being cast adrift in space with two shape-shifting aliens of course. Such is the premise of the survival thriller, Enemy On Board.

Six are on the good side of this equation but beware, there are two imposters to make life, let’s just say, a little more interesting. The last team standing takes home the victory.

Download Enemy On Board

Secret Hitler

Of all the games like Among Us on this list, Secret Hitler has to have the best title. Combining historical intrigue with board game mechanics, the fate of the world depends on your success.

The good guys: the liberals who have to stop the Secret Hitler before it’s too late. The baddies: the fascists who plot to get their evil leader in the seat of power.

Download Secret Hitler

Triple Agent

Triple Agent is a ten-minute blast of party game fun. No set, easy to learn, all you need is a single phone and five to nine of your closest friends — or enemies (insert evil laugh).

Each player gets assigned their roles secretly, as part of The Service or a double agent for VIRUS. At the end of the game, players vote on who to imprison. Whoever ends up behind bars determines the winner of the game.

Download Triple Agent

Betrayal

Betrayal is a browser-based game and app that pits the Crewmates and Sherriffs against the Betrayers. As one of the good guys, you need to fix disruptions caused by Betrayers and vote them out with teammates.

The real wild card here, however, is the Jester role. They pretend to be betrayers, but also can be killed by them! Talk about a tough gig.

Download Betrayal

Deceit

Finally, we come to a title that’s the literal definition of games like Among Us: Deceit. Waking up in unknown surroundings, it’s all about working your way through the map toward the exit and freedom.

Unbeknownst to you, however, two members of the party have been infected by the Game Master’s virus. Every decision you make could be the difference between life and death for you and your team.

Download Deceit