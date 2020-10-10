George Alice calls in Japanese Wallpaper for an ambient, stripped back version of ‘Stuck In A Bubble’

Enlisting Japanese Wallpaper on production duties, George Alice has released a spellbinding, stripped back version of her latest single Stuck In A Bubble.

Back in June, triple j Unearthed High winner George Alice returned with her first new music since taking out that comp. Stuck In A Bubble was a straight-up bop, a catchy indie pop jam that’s been listened to by millions since its release.

Now the artist has offered up another take on her single, teaming up with renowned Aussie producer and fellow high school prodigy Japanese Wallpaper to create an altogether different flavour of Stuck In A Bubble. Where the original tune was cheerful and bouncy, the reimagined version is moody, atmospheric, and just goddamn gorgeous.

“I really wanted to make something that shows the beauty and diversity of the song,” Alice shared.

“Stuck In a Bubble is written and produced in such an indie pop way I didn’t want that to define the song entirely. Gab [Japanese Wallpaper] and I referenced a lot of acoustic renditions of other big pop songs and pulled together this fairy land ballad.”

If anyone knows how to how to create a soundscape, it’s Japanese Wallpaper, who’s been bending electronic sounds into lush, ethereal waves for more than a decade now. When placed in tandem with Alice’s serene, back-to-basics vocal and piano performance, the result is simply stunning.

Edging towards ambient with hints of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s dulcet piano compositions, it’s the perfect backdrop for Alice’s talents – and the elegant harmonies of Stuck In A Bubble – to shine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Much like her first single Circles, Stuck In A Bubble has captured everybody from local Australian tastemakers to Sir Elton John himself, who played the track on his iconic Rocket Hour radio show.

With two singles to her name, George Alice is poised to become one of the country’s most formidable forces in pop. And hey, if she keeps releasing beautiful, stripped back versions of her Spotify-busting singles, nobody’s going to complain.

Stuck In A Bubble (Stripped Back) is out now via Loma Vista Recordings / Caroline Australia.

Stream or purchase your copy here, or listen to the original single here.