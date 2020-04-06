Gerard Way has shared four unreleased songs and our emo hearts are crying

My Chemical Romance and Gerard Way fans are saying I’m Not Okay today, as the frontman announced that a collection of unreleased songs are now available on his SoundCloud.

Dubbing the collection Distraction or Despair, everyone’s favourite emo legend shared to Facebook news of the new songs, which he says he originally planned to release as singles.

Gerard Way is dealing with the current uncertainties by posting a collection of unreleased tracks, and honestly, who’s complaining?

“It feels good to share. Who knows if some of this stuff would have ever come out?” Way posted to his Facebook.

“I’m calling all of this stuff Distraction Or Despair, since that seems to be the two things I keep shifting between,“ he continued.



“I think only some of the tracks are tied to an “album” of that name. I’m just winging it, keeping it casual. May add some notes to the tracks.”

The post included a very interesting image of the singer’s vocal cords before he embarked on the MCR journey. I wonder how that larynx is looking now.

Last month, Way was spotted registering two unreleased tracks online.

An extremely detail-oriented fan on Reddit pointed out that the two new tracks had been added by Way himself to BMI‘s repertoire; a platform on which musicians upload tracks to collect royalties.

You can listen to the tracks below: