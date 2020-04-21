Get creative with this free update to Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 has been inviting Switch players to create their own grid-based Mario worlds since its launch in 2019. Now, Nintendo has just released an update to the game, so you can get even more creative.

The headline changes here are a brand new World Maker mode, the addition of the Koopalings and various power-ups that bring a few of the classics from the Mario Bros. back catalogue back to life.

Super Mario Maker 2 has been a smash ever since its release on the Switch last year. With this free update, you can create new worlds and relive some classics.

The update gives players an opportunity to literally expand their creative worlds. In World Maker mode, several courses can be linked to get you to the end castle, with up to 8 worlds and 40 courses able to be combined.

The Koopalings are back too. These villains can be added to user-created courses. With each possessing their own methods of destruction, these classic Bowser henchmen will make any boss battle extra challenging.

Some old-school power-ups are also on offer here, with a Mushroom that transforms Mario into SMB2 Mario, which also unlocks some extra-special powers.

