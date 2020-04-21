Iggy Pop celebrates birthday by releasing rare Sly & The Family Stone cover

Iggy Pop has celebrated his 73rd birthday by releasing a cover of Family Affair by Sly & The Family Stone.

The rock icon originally recorded the track along with Bootsy Collins back in 1985.

Speaking to BBC 6Music’s Lauren Laverne, Pop described:

“I’ve always loved this song, it came out when I was kinda on the ropes in 1971. There’s a lot of truth in it, especially in the second verse, about all sorts of questions that are coming around again now.”

“I loved the music and I love what Bootsy did with it,” he continued.

“Bootsy’s a great star and there is so much life in his playing, and so much personality and truth in who he is. It was a big thrill to work with him and Bill Laswell. It just sat there for a long time because it just wasn’t right vis a vis the noise and constant shifting and churning of the horrible pop scene (sorry), and also in light of the other things I was doing.

“Then one day recently things had quietened down in daily life for everybody and for me too and I listened to it by accident and oh it just made me feel good and it was good company and I hoped that I could put it out and it would be company for somebody else too.”

Earlier this month Pop announced The Bowie Years box set reissue, featuring demos, unreleased concert recordings, and rarities.

Check out Pop’s Family Affair cover below, and head over to his Bandcamp to download it.

