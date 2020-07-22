Get keen! Nick Cave is premiering a new song tomorrow

Tomorrow evening, at three different times across the world, Nick Cave will be premiering a new song as part of his Idiot Prayer: Alone At Alexandra Palace concert film.

The concert film will see Cave perform a selection of his tracks alone at a piano. These stripped-back renditions will include songs from throughout his discography, including early Bad Seeds tracks, Grinderman tracks, and songs taken from his most recent album, Ghosteen.

Most excitingly, however, the new film will also see Cave perform a brand-new song for the first time. The new track is called Euthanasia, though it’s unclear whether the song will feature on an upcoming release.

To whet our appetites for the upcoming performance, Cave has shared a new performance of Galleon Ship, which closes out the Idiot Prayer concert film.

Watch the new video below:

Idiot Prayer will be screened globally on Thursday night (July 23rd). It will only be screened once and can not be fast-forwarded, rewound or paused.

Check out global streaming times below:

Australia, New Zealand & Asia: 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST

UK & Europe: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

North & South America: 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT

For tickets and information on your local time visit DICE.