It’s safe to say that Melburnians deserve to get on all of the beer in the wake of lockdown 6, and this brewery is givin’ the goods.

Before we saw the real brunt of the Delta outbreak in Sydney, we got onto the grog as soon as lockdown began in late June, and that was when we thought lockdown was only going to be a week.

I can only imagine that the sales of alcohol in Melbourne have skyrocketed with their millions of lockdowns.

But, y’know, it gets monotonous drinking the same thing while going through the same lockdown.

This is why the fantastic Public Brewing Co based in Melbourne have lightened things up a bit with a Dan Andrews themed beer, inspired by his most famous quote,

“Get on the beers!”

You don’t need to tell us twice.

Ever since the Victorian Premier exclaimed this quote, it’s escalated into somewhat of a viral Australian sensation.

It’s been proven as such by the fact there’s been an entire remix song based on the quote that made it onto the acclaimed Triple J Hottest 100.

It’s genius, really. A quote we all froth *lol* that has been made into the physical form of beer.

‘Dan Anbrews’. How could one resist making a beer named this?

The limited edish beer is apparently concocted with Amarillo and Cascade hops with a “subtle fruity aroma”, according to Public Brewing Co. Sounds delish. But be warned, it’s only 2.9 per cent. If you want to try the majestic elixir that is Dan Anbrews, you can order via the Public Brewing Co website. However, if you can’t wait that long, you can always go to Sydney’s Public Brewing shop over in Croydon if you’re in the 5km catchment area. 6 packs of Dan Anbrews are $25 a six-pack, while a 24 slab will cost you $70. Worth it, I reckon. “Just like Dan, this beer is thankful and grateful to those Victorians who have been following the rules, keeping safe, well and positive during these unprecedented times,” Public Brewery Co said in a press release. “This beer encourages lightheartedness, fast and fruitful consumption, but note – social distancing is a must. With good intentions, The Public Brewing Co. wanted to provide a little playful humour this lockdown for all those doing it tough.”

Yeah, nice one! As per Anbrews orders, get onto the beers.