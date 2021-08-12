The limited edish beer is apparently concocted with Amarillo and Cascade hops with a “subtle fruity aroma”, according to Public Brewing Co.

Sounds delish. But be warned, it’s only 2.9 per cent.

If you want to try the majestic elixir that is Dan Anbrews, you can order via the Public Brewing Co website.

However, if you can’t wait that long, you can always go to Sydney’s Public Brewing shop over in Croydon if you’re in the 5km catchment area.

6 packs of Dan Anbrews are $25 a six-pack, while a 24 slab will cost you $70. Worth it, I reckon.

“Just like Dan, this beer is thankful and grateful to those Victorians who have been following the rules, keeping safe, well and positive during these unprecedented times,” Public Brewery Co said in a press release.

“This beer encourages lightheartedness, fast and fruitful consumption, but note – social distancing is a must. With good intentions, The Public Brewing Co. wanted to provide a little playful humour this lockdown for all those doing it tough.”