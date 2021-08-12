Dolly Parton is dropping her first novel and a companion album in 2022

Dolly’s first novel, Run, Rose, Run, is co-written with bestselling author James Patterson and will be on bookshelves in March 2022.

What CAN’T Dolly Parton do? I’m genuinely asking.

She’s a musician, model, activist, charity contributor, a secret Buffy the Vampire Slayer producer… Ms Dolly is everything.

But she strives to do new things, including writing her first-ever fiction novel with the help of bestselling author James Patterson, coming out on March 7, 2022.

The 448-page-story Run, Rose, Run is about a young lass who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician, but is on the run and will do anything it takes to survive.

Additionally, Dolly plans on also releasing a companion LP of new music with the novel. According to Patterson’s website, Dolly’s debut novel is classified as a thriller.

Um, sign me the fuck up.

The full-length LP’s songs are based on the characters and situations. A sensory and creative extravaganza!

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @JP_Books,” tweeted Parton.

“I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

“She didn’t want to get involved in something just to put her name on it. She really wanted to be involved,”. Dolly Parton and James Patterson are working on a novel. https://t.co/qC7M6V4Sn8 via @nytimesbooks pic.twitter.com/bTngThNjh8 — Wellington City Libraries #bekind (@wcl_library) August 12, 2021

“She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run,” reads the book’s description.

“Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.”

I’m calling it now, this is totally going to be made into a series or film.

Ideally, with Dolly starring in it.

Placing pre-orders are currently available at Patterson’s website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound and probably at your local bookstore.

Ms Dolly has written books before of the autobiographical nature, but this is actually her very first novel. Last year she released her autobiography Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

And possibly my absolute favourite fact about Ms Dolly: she started a weekly YouTube series called Goodnight with Dolly where she reads children’s books to help kids bored at home, during the pandemic.

Ummmmm, please adopt us, Dolly! Bring on 2022.