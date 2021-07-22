Dolly Parton recreates iconic 1978 Playboy cover

Dolly Parton’s recreation of her iconic 1978 Playboy cover is an imaginative way to gift her husband for his 79th birthday.

Let’s be real. Any gift the legendary country singer would gift her husband of 57 years is a blessed treat.

On Tuesday, Dolly revealed the cute (and steamy) gift with us via Twitter to share her special birthday message to Carl Thomas Dean.

Dolly said in her video accompanying her Tweet:

“I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that.”

Well, duh. Dolly is eternally hot. It’s a scientific fact.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

Her recreation was altered as Playboy, unfortunately, is no longer in print.

Dolly’s original vision was to pose again for the magazine when she turned 75 earlier this year:

“Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on ‘Playboy’ magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of ‘Playboy,’” she said.

It would have been truly amazing to see Dolly in print for Playboy again.

She missed the mark by just the most minuscule fraction as Playboy’s last regularly scheduled printed issue was in spring 2020.

The magazine is currently published online, but it ain’t the same.

She jocularly gestures that she was “kind of a little butterball” in her original 1978 Playboy cover and that she’s ‘string cheese’ in this 2021 version.

Fans of Ms Dolly responded on Twitter with support and encouragement to her Twitter post and cute birthday pressie to her husband. You’re a damn lucky man Carl!