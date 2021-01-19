Representative John Mark Windle has brought forward a bill to build a Dolly Parton Statue in Nashville.

It is absolute and without dispute that Dolly Parton is the hero we need but don’t deserve.

In an effort to celebrate her success, Democratic Rep. John Mark Windle introduced a bill on Tuesday to build a statue of the icon in the Capital grounds of Nashville, Tennessee.

The statue will reportedly face the Ryman Auditorium, where she sometimes performs, with Windle hoping to honour Parton “for all she has contributed to this state.” And damn does this woman need to be honoured.

Dolly has done more for Tennesseans than any corrupt politician or congressman or so on ever has or will.. I say her statue is long over due and thugs best leave this one alone.. — Charolais Beef 🇺🇸 (@BeefCharolais) January 18, 2021

In 2020 alone, Parton avidly supported the Black Lives Matter movement, with her legendary statement “of course black lives matter” ending up on a mural, she saved a 9-year-old girl’s life, and she donated $1 million to fund the research which led to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Her charity, Imagination Library, also donated its 150 millionth book, OH, and… she made a freakin’ Christmas album!

Forget about working 9 to 5, Dolly doesn’t seem to stop working at all.

Statue?! Rename the freaking building… and the airport…. and one of the many Old Hickory’s!!!! — Shelley Haynes Heile (@SHHeile) January 17, 2021

The statue’s design and planning will be orchestrated by the State Capital Commission. According to the bill, the statue will be funded from private donations, grants, gifts, and funds, rather than using taxpayers’ dollars.

As Windle puts it: “At this point in history, is there a better example, not just in America but in the world, of a leader that is a kind, decent, passionate human being?”

No. No there is not.