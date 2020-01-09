Get swept up in the nostalgia of Carla Thursday’s new alt-pop ballad ‘NYE’

Just over a week deep into 2020, with resolutions waxing old, the magic of New Year’s Eve already feels like last decade. That is until you’ve heard the sophomore single NYE by Ipswich based darling Carla Thursday.

Influenced by female royalty like Missy Higgins and Vera Blue, there’s a warming familiarity in her distinctively Aussie lisped accent. Swinging between ambient waves of the grand piano and breathy but powerful vocals, the track builds generously in emotion yearning.

Carla Thursday’s NYE is a dreamy heart-filled track soaring with strong vocal ability and tickling at your childhood nostalgia

Following her debut single Paper Cut, which teases percussive production, NYE strips things right back to the basics. With nowhere to hide, Carla’s vocal versatility is clear and it’s hard to believe the song was recorded and produced at the living room table. Whilst lamenting on childhood dreams and the loss of innocence and friendships, as life unfolds, she’s able to pull at the heart strings whilst evoking awe at her raw talent. Buckets of relatability and a sense of connectivity are found in her poetic lyricism.

She recounts, “It was just before Christmas and I’d been thinking about my friends a lot. I was feeling guilty that I hadn’t been very present for some really important things that had happened in their lives, but I knew we’d all be together on New Year’s Eve.”

Carla Thursday is no stranger to the art of songwriting with a catalogue of over 40 songs on the online global community “I Heart Songwriting Club”. She’s even written one song in 20mins live on ABC Radio Brisbane. NYE was in the top ten Queensland finalists for the Listen Up Songwriting Competition 2019, if you didn’t already have reason to whack on your good headphones and listen in.

Re-envisioned with sweeping cityscapes in a soothing sepia lens, the NYE’s video goes a step further into the reminiscence. Enjoy below: