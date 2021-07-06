Trump’s free speech app is being flooded with Sonic the Hedgehog foot porn

Former reality TV show star and loser of 2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, launched GETTR as a Twitter-equivalent app on July 3rd.

GETTR is a new social media platform that promises to be a “marketplace of ideas”, a place where users can engage in free speech away from biased moderation. Best described as Twitter with half the features but twice the idiocy, GETTR was launched Sunday afternoon by Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller. Although it’s only been a few days, the website has been the target of many cyber attacks and hilarious trolls.

On launch day, one hacker was able to deface the profiles of multiple conservative figureheads, plugging Twitter handles in the targets’ GETTR bios as well as a note stating “Free Palestine”. Things have promptly taken a turn for the worse, albeit hilariously.

GETTR’s moderation team has been overwhelmed with an onslaught of images depicting the beloved Sega character Sonic the Hedgehog in erotic circumstances, usually with Sonic’s bare feet in the foreground and sometimes accompanied with an anti-capitalist talking point.

The images are flooding throughout the popular topics on the website, which are unsurprisingly COVID-19, QAnon, Trump, and Hillary Clinton.

Many people are speculating that the platform’s name, stylised as GETTR but pronounced as ‘get her’, could be a coded message for going after Hilary Clinton. The majority of the people speculating this information also place credibility in the QAnon conspiracy theory and are self-described “followers of Q”. Shocking.

Some users like Jason Sather have had enough. Sather is a pro-Trump political commentator, election fraud perpetrator, and QAnon conspiracy theorist. Although he enjoys spouting off harmful, unfounded claims, furry porn is where he draws the line.

In a recent tweet, he stated:

“Shills are already hitting the#QAnon hashtag on GETTR hard. I won’t repost what I’m finding. Titties and bad words and stuff.'”

The rapid-fire posting of furry porn may also have been enough to stop Trump from creating his profile on the platform, who as of July 6, several days after the launch of the website, is yet to make its greatly anticipated debut.

In the meantime, we’ll be watching this story unfold, most likely with popcorn in hand.