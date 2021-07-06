New York singer/songwriter, Jake Benjamin oozes in a pastel swirl with new single, Hemingway, inspired by the internal struggles of creatives.

Artist, Jake Benjamin releases his first single of the year, Hemingway, dedicated to the misfits and creative minds who internally struggle for their art.

The track was a stream of consciousness written by Benjamin after reading; The Old Man And The Sea (1952), by American novelist, Ernest Hemingway.

Whilst the track is a deep dive into one’s suffrage for their work, Hemingway also echoes the waves of a celebration – dripping with the glistening colour palette of a beach sunset as Benjamin freely moves to the track’s glistening tune, celebrating his hypnotic sound and expressive alt-indie style.

Dripping with a smooth-soul trio of horns and a triumphant but gentle drum, the sound waves simply melt in the ocean as Benjamin sings, “I’m the aimless wanderer of the sea, never finding rooms to call home”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Benjamin (@jakebenjmusic)

Hemingway was ignited by the artists’ trip to Key West, where he toured the home of Ernest Hemingway.

Upon the journey, he learned of the struggle and pain that ruptured through Hemingway’s work, ultimately causing his death.

“I wrote this stream of consciousness based off what this story [TheOld Man And The Sea] meant to me, along with different Ernest Hemingway quotes,” Benjamin explains.

There is a sense of control to Benjamin’s work. His calming presence and melodic tone trickles down the nerves like the sea-coloured paint marked on his forehead.

The single is released ahead of Benjamin’s upcoming album, Broken Stars, a collection of work that pumps the underlying conundrum of losing one’s mind in the process of creating new works – a concept deeply inspired by The Letters of Vincent Van Gogh (1914).

Benjamin’s steadiness and passionate spirit can only lead us to believe that his future works will continue to consume the mind so vividly, like a tide pulling you out to sea.

Become immersed in Jake Benjamin’s pastel soundscape with Hemingway: