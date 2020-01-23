Giddens The Expat weaves a sprawling sonic story on ‘(4th Floor) Bellevue’

There’s something immediately spell-binding about the music of Giddens The Expat. The Berlin-based rapper is a master of weaving stories through music; his tunes are sprawling auditory wormholes that you’ll always have a good time falling down.

It was about a week ago, with the release of his new video for Dreamin’ Big, that we were first introduced to the artist, and we’ve had him spinning on repeat ever since. Now, with the release of his new track (4th Floor) Bellevue, he continues to establish his penchant for crafting brilliantly immersive gems of sound.

On his new single (4th Floor) Bellevue, Berlin-based artist Giddens The Expat crafts a sprawling story-driven slice of hip-hop gold.

Throughout the new single, Giddens The Expat glides through a seamless blend of hip-hop sounds to deliver something uniquely his own. He weaves effortless lyrical flow with groove-laden production, creating a truly dynamic slice of hip-hop brilliance.

Across the track’s punchy three-minute run-time, Giddens explores themes of loss and self-doubt, piecing together a relatable and enthralling musical story. By the time the track reaches its conclusion, you’ll be left completely spellbound by Giddens’ unique brand of music.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from this Berlin artist, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.