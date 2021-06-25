Giuliani temporarily disbarred for false 2020 US Election statements

Giuliani could be permanently barred from practising law in the state of New York, after false statements during the Trump 2020 election.

A hard fall for the former Mayor of New York and lawyer to ex-President, Donald Trump, Rudy Giulani must withstand from any legal practices after making false accusations regarding the results of the 2020 US Elections.

The blow from the Court of New York, in the form of a 33-page verdict, labelled Giuliani’s actions as an “imminent threat” to the public, which motivated the storming of the Capitol on January 6, an event that unleashed violence, riots and death.

His actions were also seen as responsible for the ongoing tensions in America, surrounding the legitimacy of the 2020 Election.

Once a figure of integrity, Giuliani was admired for his courtroom prowess and creative tactics that saw the successful prosecution of mob bosses, corrupt politicians and Wall Street criminals.

As Mayor for 8 years, from 1994-2001, he reduced crime in New York by more than 50 per cent, and led the city through the 9-11 attacks with an air of compassion and calm.

However, it appears his involvement with Trump has afforded Giuliani no benefits, albeit a hefty $20,000-a-day paycheck – which he has denied as true.

Congratulations, Rudy Giuliani…you’re so corrupt that you’re now the first former US Attorney General to have your law license suspended by the state you represented. How do you feel about Trump now? — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) June 24, 2021

Giuliani has been arguing fervently and persistently to support Donald Trump’s re-election, with claims that voting machines had been rigged and that underage voters in Georgia had illegally contributed to the election.

Despite his accusations, the evidence to support Rudy’s claims was a no show.

Chiming in, Trump called the case against Giuliani a “witch hunt” and echoed claims of a “proven to be…Fraudulent Election…“.

Arizona State Senator, Wendy Rogers, expressed her support for Giuliani in a tweet which some have said: “will not age well”.

I stand with @RudyGiuliani. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) June 24, 2021

The decision to strip Giuliani of his license can be challenged in an upcoming proceeding that could range from a duration of several months to years.

This proceeding could essentially lead to his “disbarment, a term of suspension or other penalties“.

His lawyers refute claims of Giuliani’s statements as threatening to the public, and believe that his decade-long legacy as a lawyer will ensure his reinstatement within the legal profession.

Only time will tell.

However, if his track record is anything to go by, hell hath no fury like a Rudy scorned.