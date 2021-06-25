Tina Rez releases the ultimate ’90s disco anthem, ‘Love Dilemma’

Bursting with nostalgic pop energy, singer-songwriter Tina Rez reclaims her rightful place on the electric disco spectrum with Love Dilemma.

Sizzling with passion and desire, 29-year-old artist and mum, Tina Rez launches her music career with debut single, Love Dilemma.

After conquering significant challenges in her life, Rez is ready to hit the world with her infatuating vocals and share some infectiously energetic tunes.

Love Dilemma is a glistening neon-pink track, seeping with the electricity of a ’90s disco banger. The track runs through the mind with ease, with its hypnotic synth and head-bopping bass. Rez’s vibe is carefree, driven by her decision to live in the moment and relinquish the past.

Working alongside Simon Cohen and Erin Marshall in Sydney’s Studio 301, Rez melts in a sea of sharply captured sounds — layers of percussion swirling around the magnifying vocals that sing, “I never wanted this, what a rush/ I need to get to you, feel that touch”. In her liberated sound, the track was inspired by Rez’s own love dilemma, the fantasy of just wanting to have fun. “Sometimes all we want is some attention and we can be heart breakers [laughs]!” she explains.

Rez has sparked an energy that singles her out as an artist to keep your eye on. Dusting off her challenging experience in 2019 as a victim to a scamming independent label in Sydney — the artist has taken Love Dilemma with both hands and flung her groovy angst straight to the stars.

“My aim is to spark fun and happy energy while conveying a strong message… I want to sprinkle all the energy onto my audience, and see people dance like no one is watching!”

So without wasting another second, catch Tina Rez’s exuberant energy and have a boogie to Love Dilemma: