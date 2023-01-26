SG Lewis shares sophomore album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’

SG Lewis has shared his second studio album AudioLust & HigherLove, with assists from the likes of Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

The 15-track offering spans the full spectrum of SG Lewis’ expansive pop sound, from the heady nightclub bangers of Missing You to the hook-laden euphoria of Something About Your Love. Speaking about the duality of his sophomore album in a press statement, Lewis said AudioLust & HigherLove “is clearly split into two worlds.”

“Songs fall on either half of the record. AudioLust is the darker, lusty, infatuated, short-lived, and ego-driven version of love. The second half represents a much deeper, actualized, and fulfilled version of love.” For the A-side, Lewis enlists collaborators Tove Lo, Charlotte Day Wilson and Channel Tres, who contribute to album highlights Call On Me and Fever Dreamer, respectively.

Elsewhere, the album features California rapper Ty Dolla $ign, and singer-songwriter Lucky Daye. Alongside those featured tracks, AudioLust & HigherLove was previewed by the singles Infatuation and Lifetime, the latter of which was accompanied by a Wedding Singer-inspired music video last November. Listen to SG Lewis’ AudioLust & HigherLove below.

Speaking of his affinity for disco — felt on tracks like Fever Dreamer — in a 2021 interview with Happy Mag, Lewis said: “I think disco is a pretty broadly loved genre… I think that if you’re into dance music and disco doesn’t move you in some way, shape, or form… it’s hard to imagine that.” AudioLust & HigherLove follows Lewis’ 2021 debut Times, which featured the Robyn-assisted single Impact.

Elsewhere, Lewis has written blockbuster songs for Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, and featured on the tracklist of Elton John’s 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions. As for what’s next, Lewis said in a press statement that he’s “in an exciting position. I’ll try my hand at anything, whether it’s producing, writing, singing, or DJing. The music is simply a combination of everything. It’s every side of who I am.”