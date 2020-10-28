SG Lewis announces his debut album with funk-fuelled new single ‘Feed The Fire’

British golden boy SG Lewis has announced his long-awaited debut album is set to drop on February 19, 2021. Today though, enjoy a brand new single named Feed The Fire.

The album, times, will feature the hugely successful singles Impact with Robyn and Channel Tres, Chemicals, and SG Lewis’ latest single Feed The Fire featuring RnB soulster Lucky Daye.

Just a day after its release, Feed The Fire picked up Hottest Record with Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a soundscape of future disco filled with irresistible charisma, and if it doesn’t lead to at least a little sit-down office chair boogie, then there’s probably something wrong with your funk barometer.

SG Lewis (real name Sam Lewis) is a man of many talents. As a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist he’s one of the most sought after artists in the game. To date he’s collaborated with Clairo, Dave, and Pharrell, to name a few.

For times, SG Lewis has enlisted an array of guests to feature with him on the project, and although the features haven’t yet been revealed, if his previous collabs are anything to go by, we’re sure to be in for a treat.

“Feed The Fire is the kind of song I’ve wanted to make for a long time and one of my favourites on the album”, Lewis shared. “Lucky’s album Painted is in constant rotation for me and I’d always wanted to hear what he would sound like on something club tempo – the result is better than I ever could have hoped for.”

SG’s upcoming release follows the artist’s three-chapter concept EP Dusk, Dark and Dawn, which were consecutively released from 2018-19. The record featured a tonne of notable collaborations such as Clairo, HONNE, Ruel, AlunaGeorge, and more.

Of the upcoming album, SG says that he was inspired by ’70s New York and the birth of disco, stating:

“I became infatuated with the euphoria and escapism that the music from that period created, and the safe spaces the clubs at the time provided for people to express themselves. I aimed to create a world musically that captured those same feelings.”

SG says that times is an ode to “the present moment… that the experiences we took for granted in the past, are never promised tomorrow,” as 2020 has shown us.

This album is an ode to the present moment, and the finite chances we have to celebrate it. It’s an exploration of escapism and euphoria, and the memories attached to those experiences. ‘times’- Out everywhere 19th February 2021 ⚡️https://t.co/FU3uh3z5ZC pic.twitter.com/7AKEWrmpde — SG Lewis (@SGLewis_) October 27, 2020

times will be released on February 19, 2021 via PMR / Caroline Australia. Pre-order or pre-save your copy here.