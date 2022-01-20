To celebrate the release of Ubisoft’s latest tactical shooter we’re giving away 6 copies of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, for Xbox and PlayStation.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and the franchise of which it is very much a part, should need little introduction. A staple in the tactical shooter genre for over two decades, these games are quite simply iconic.

However, one could be forgiven for wondering what Ubisoft could possibly add to the series’ winning formula to keep it feeling fresh. In the case of Rainbow Six Extraction, the answer is relatively simple: aliens.

If you’ve always been curious about the deep strategic gameplay of the Rainbow Six series, but haven’t really vibed with the idea of laying waste to endless waves of terrorists, then Extraction could be just right for you. Set in the aftermath of an alien invasion, humanity’s hopes of survival rest on the

We have six copies of the game to give away in total; three for PlayStation players, and three for Xbox players. The codes will be redeemable and playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

This competition has now closed. Thanks to everybody who entered!

Please note: Australian residents only will be considered for the giveaway.