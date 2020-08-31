Glamour and masks: here are all the highlights from the 2020 VMA’s

Lady Gaga walks away from the VMA’s with a whopping five awards, closely followed by Ariana Grande and BTS.

The 2020 VMA’s have come and gone, with an incredible list of deserving nominees and even more deserving winners. The show, hosted by Keke Palmer, was live-streamed from New York, with several outstanding performances including from Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and The Weeknd. Drew Barrymore, Joey King, and Jaden Smith were also amongst the celebrities who presented the awards. This year, the show was powerfully dedicated to Chadwick Boseman.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande led the pack with nine nominations each, with Gaga taking home five of those, closely followed by Ariana and BTS with four each. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from this year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, three new categories were added: Best Music Video from Home, Best Quarantine Performance, and Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers. Best Music Video from Home was awarded to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for Stuck with U, while Best Quarantine Performance was awarded to CNCO for MTV Unplugged at Home. Jefferson University’s Swab Squad and Lori Marie Key were amongst five who received recognition with the Everday Heroes award.

One of the most outstanding artists this year was the iconic Lady Gaga. Not only did she perform an incredible medley of Chromatica II, 911, Stupid Love, and Rain on Me, complete with a cameo from Ariana Grande, but she was nominated for nine awards, ultimately receiving five. She was the winner of Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography with Ariana Grande for Rain on Me, Artist of the Year and the prestigious (inaugural) MTV Tricon Award.

Doja Cat debuted her first VMA Performance this year, with an out of this world medley of Say So and Like That. The performance saw her dancing around on a hot pink planet in true Doja form, with incredible backup dancers accompanying her. The artist was nominated for three categories: Song of Summer, PUSH Best New Artist, and Song of the Year. She received the PUSH Best New Artist.

Congratulations to @DojaCat for winning PUSH Best New Artist at the #VMAs this year! 💕 "I love you, and thank you. Stay safe, and thanks mom." pic.twitter.com/3bjnFJ8aV5 — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

The Video for Good was awarded to H.E.R. for I Can’t Breathe. A well-deserved award for such a powerfully moving black and white video, I Can’t Breathe epitomises the message of the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020. H.E.R. was also nominated for Best R&B.

Still dreaming!!! But it’s not about me, it's about the movement. All of the other videos were so moving! Thankful to have been nominated. Thank you to everyone who helped create this visual!!!! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/kDfOeVbGy2 — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) August 31, 2020

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift was nominated for six VMA’s this year in the categories of Video of the Year, Best Pop, Video for Good, Best Direction, Song of Summer, and Best Art Direction. She walked away with one award, Best Direction for The Man, making her the first-ever solo female artist to receive this award.

