Aussie GP returns Order of Australia to protest the Margaret Court debacle

Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo, a local doctor from Canberra, has returned her Order of Australia medal in protest of Margaret Court receiving an honour.

Last week, it was announced that former tennis great Margaret Court would be promoted from Court Officer to Companion of the Order of Australia (AO): our nation’s highest honour. Infamous for her slander of the LGBTQ+ community, the decision copped backlash from across the country, with many arguing that the honour underlined the Morrison Government’s own conservative views.

In response to the controversy, Dr Soo, a transgender woman and LGBTQ+ activist, has returned her own AO in protest. “Margaret Court’s primary contribution to Australian society since being awarded an AO for her historic tennis achievements has been to marginalise and malign LGBTIQ Australians. Either the council was not aware of the damage and division she has actively contributed to, or they are and they are supporting it,” Dr Soo wrote to the Governor-General.

Dr Soo’s kick-ass decision comes days after Victorian Premier Dan Andrews’ comments on the mess. “I do not support [Margaret Court’s elevation]. I do not believe that she has views that accord with the vast majority of people across our nation, that see people particularly from the LGBT community as equal and deserving as dignity, respect and safety,” he wrote.

Margaret Court hasn’t played professional tennis since 1977. Let’s not pretend this award is for anything other than hating the same people the Federal government hate. — Riff Raff (@RichardAOB) January 22, 2021

Despite her status as one of history’s greatest tennis players, Margaret Court is infamous for good reason. Her long history of dumbass-ery and ignorant homophobia includes her opposition to the decriminalisation of homosexuality, rejection of same-sex marriage, condemnation of transgender athletes, and her comments on LGBTQ+ school lessons as being “of the devil.”