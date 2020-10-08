Pussy Riot deck out Russian government buildings with LGBTQ flags for Vladimir Putin’s birthday

Russian protest group Pussy Riot commandeer Russian government building with LGBTQ flags as a ‘gift’ for Vladimir Putin’s birthday, calling for the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Provocative feminist protest group Pussy Riot has decorated Russian government buildings with LGBTQ flags as a ‘gift’ for Vladimir Putin’s birthday.

Russian officials were met with shock when they arrived for work, with the pride flags decked across the Russian security agency headquarters, Culture Ministry, central police stations, and the presidential administration.

If they had by any chance thought their leader had turned over a new leaf on his 68th birthday, their concerns were quickly put to rest. Pussy Riot claimed responsibility on social media, stating: “We chose the rainbow flags as a gift for Putin as a symbol of missing love and freedom.”

The post continued, “The state should not interfere in life of the LGBTQ community. But if it does, then the community can intervene in the life of the state. You yourself like to say ‘symmetrical response’ in such cases.”

The post also demanded Putin begin an investigation into the abduction and murder of gay people in Chechnya, while also calling for the legalisation of same-sex partnerships.

Ironically enough, the group also called for the 7th of October (Putin’s birthday) to be recognised as a celebration of LGBTQ Visibility each year.

Putin’s 20-year reign has coincided with growing homophobia and violence against LGBTQ people in Russia, with anti-gay bills – such as a rewrite of the constitution to ban same-sex marriage – being introduced this year.

Putin surprisingly didn’t quite enjoy his birthday present, however, with police ordered to remove the flags from government buildings. Talk about being ungrateful on your birthday.

Two members of Pussy Riot were also seemingly not invited to Putin’s party, with Vasily Andrianov and Elizaveta Diderikh later arrested and released on Wednesday for holding rallies in Moscow.