Meet TriceraChorus: the latest in Eventide’s H9 series

Eventide has launched the TriceraChorus, a plugin that puts a variety of lush choruses and woozy detuning effects in one convenient location.

Eventide has released a new tri-chorus and micro-pitch detuning plugin called the TriceraChorus. It is part of the Eventide’s extensive H9 plugin and app series.

TriceraChorus is centred around two vintage sounds: the BBD style tri-chorus and stompbox chorus tones that are reminiscent of the 1970s and early 1980s. The micro-pitch detuning feature of the plugin can be used to bring a luscious thickness to any sound and alter the listener’s perception of the stereo field by detuning the left and right signals in opposite directions.

Like other H9 releases, the TriceraChorus interface is clearly presented and very knob-centric. It has a Ribbon that provides real-time expression control and playability, and a Hotswitch, which allows the user to switch back and forth between the two settings.

Notable features include a Chorale mode, which creates classic choruses and Swirl, which offers up stereo frequency shifting for retro, psychedelic flanger sounds. There is also a Tone feature that allows the user to control the high and low-frequency response with precision.

The Eventide TriceraChrous is available for Mac and PC in VST, AAX, and AU formats. To find out more head over to the Eventide website.