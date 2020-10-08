‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ is getting two companion books

Marvel has announced two new web-slinging companion books to accompany the upcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

For those among us who just can’t get enough Spider-Man, Marvel is dangling another webbed-up morsel for us to sink our fangs into. To accompany the impending release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, they will be publishing two new books – one fiction, one art.

The story of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury leads directly into the start of the game, and, per Marvel’s official site, features “Miles Morales coming to terms with what it means to be Spider-Man. A mix-up with the law leaves Miles questioning everything and when Vulture and his accomplice Starling unleash experimental tech on Marvel’s New York, Miles must decide what kind of hero he wants to be.”

Wings of Fury is written by Brittney Morris, bestselling author of SLAY, and will be published on the 10th of November, a couple of days ahead of the game’s release on the 12th.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game is a full-colour coffee table hardback, packed with concept art and in-game renderings of the game’s characters, locations, tech and gadgets, Spider-suits and more. It’s planned for publication in February 2021.

So, if you or another Spidey-aficionado you know can’t wait to get their hands on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Wings of Fury in particular should help act as a primer to get you in a web-slinging mood.