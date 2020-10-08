Tana Mongeau could be facing federal charges after selling nudes for Biden votes on OnlyFans

YouTuber Tana Mongeau denies vote-buying after offering #bootyforbiden in an attempt to sell nudes in exchange for Joe Biden votes.

YouTuber, Instagram influencer, and divorcee of internet idiot Jake Paul, Tan Mongeau could be facing some federal trouble after offering nudes on her OnlyFans account in exchange for Joe Biden votes.

In an attempt to get voters to the polls early Mongeau started the hashtag campaign #bootyforbiden, where she tweeted: “If you send me proof you voted for Biden I’ll send you a nude for free.”

The scheme proved popular according to a later Instagram post where she stated, “update #bootyfobiden broke tana uncesnsored. love to see ppl who want change as badly as i do. u don’t need my ass to know what’s right for America so go VOTE!”

Tana Mongeau certainly isn’t one to shy away from the internet spotlight, having previously faked a marriage to Jake Paul. Elsewhere, her 2018 convention TanaCon (which people compared to Fyre Fest), caused an uproar among fans after it was cancelled on the day, forcing thousands to spend hours waiting in the sun.

While her latest publicity stunt seemed to have good intentions behind it – giving voters extra incentive to get to the polls – her move could potentially be in violation of electoral law.

UPDATE: Tana Mongeau says she got thousands of messages on OnlyFans after offering nudes in exchange for proof of vote for Biden. Tana says people “willingly voted for Biden.” According to Cornell University, making any offer to exchange something for vote is an electoral crime. pic.twitter.com/h7UptbafKE — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 1, 2020

Surprisingly, it seems Mongeau may not have been up to scratch on US legislation, with her offer of booty very well falling under a US law that prevents vote-buying, for which perpetrators face fines and prison time. Who would’ve thought a bit of booty could be such a problem?

Mongeau has since attempted to clear her name of the electoral crime, while also deleting the original tweet.

She told Insider, “Obviously no one needs an explicit photo of me to go vote and make change in our country. As much as I love Biden, I am not telling anyone who to vote for.

“It really was just a funny thing to post, and in every form people sent in they were just being silly and sarcastic back. I’m not out there asking for ballots on OnlyFans, because that would be illegal and weird,” she continued.

“No, I was no campaigning illegally for votes,” she clarified.

Sounds like something someone who was campaigning illegally for votes would say.