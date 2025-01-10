Rock, Punk, Indie – Your Way Through January with Greaser Bar’s Gig Guide

Brisbane’s Greaser Bar has a stacked lineup of gigs and events this month, with enough to go around for everyone.

Nestled in the heart of Fortitude Valley, Greaser Bar is the place to be for live rock, punk, indie, and everything in between.

From the high-energy pop-punk of Whitt’s End to the soul-stirring tunes of Indigo Hue, you’ll find yourself immersed in a dynamic range of sounds every night.

Whether it’s the gritty rock anthems from OK-36, the emotional indie-rock charm of Wishbone, or the experimental rock vibes from Dirty Hearts and Zamboni Jones, Greaser is delivering killer shows all month long.

Expect fierce performances, unforgettable moments, and a crowd that knows how to party.

Here’s what’s coming up this month:

Thursday 9th

Redline ignites the stage with electrifying rock. They’re joined by Whitt’s End, delivering explosive pop-punk anthems, and Lewin Grimley & The Broken Strings, kicking off the night with raw, melodic energy.

Friday 10th

Brisbane’s genre-bending Takeover brings pop, punk, and hardcore to the forefront. Sweet Spot lights up the night with self-recorded indie gems, while Skip The Pleasantries opens with high-octane punk vibes.

Saturday 11th

Solo sensation Wishbone channels raw rock ‘n’ roll charm. Joining him are soulful rockers Doc Fowler and Tailight, crafting a night of heartfelt grooves and killer tunes.

Thursday 16th

Whitt’s End takes center stage with their punchy pop-punk hits. Gritty alt-rockers OK-36 and rising indie stars Catchcry bring anthemic energy to the lineup.

Friday 17th

Indigo Hue’s cheeky indie-rock flair sets the tone.

Drippy follows with a vibrant blend of rock and pop, while Catchcry returns to warm up the crowd.

Saturday 18th

Fresh off their new album Closer to Home, Mexico City headlines with their signature alt-rock sound. Dirty Hearts and iiwii round out a high-energy evening with soulful and dynamic sets.

Thursday 23rd

Tamworth’s psych-rock trio Zamboni Jones leads the night, with support from Timothée and the Chalamets and the dreamy SUGARWORLD opening the show.

Friday 24th

Meanjin’s Sugar For Your Day serves smooth neo-soul, R&B, and shoegaze. Experimental outfit Effendi and dynamic opener Mōni promise a night of genre-blending brilliance.

Saturday 25th

Alt-rock powerhouse Bad Fiction headlines, supported by the folk-tinged Clay Pigeons and returning favorites OK-36 for a night of soaring anthems.

Sunday 26th: Citadel

Citadel takes the stage with soulful vocals and piano-driven melodies. They’re joined by Sentiment, Tomohung, punk-metal fusion Loud, and alt-metal band Verd!ct for a diverse Sunday lineup.

Thursday 30th

Lewin Grimley & The Broken Strings headline their first gig of the year. Love Street Band and Tuesday add nostalgic and laid-back vibes to the night.

Friday 31st

Wrap up January with OK-36, your friendly neighborhood alt-rockers. Support comes from Lonely Sort of Death, and Doc Fowler.

Head over to Greaser Bar for more info.