The Records That Shaped Us: Soulganic’s Musical DNA

If you ’ re here, chances are you know the Soulganic—the US-based band known for original, soul-infused genre agnostic grooves and soundscapes—not for flashy imitations or cookie-cutter covers.

We’ve spent nearly two decades crafting music that’s raw, real, human, and rooted in us: Cory McClure (drums, keyboards, vocals), Ryan McKeithan (guitars, vocals), and Anthony Rodriguez (lead vocals, bass).

But where has our sound come from, even as we ourselves have evolved? In this post, we’re opening up about 10 (of the many!) records that we’ve loved, dissected, and carried with us along the way.

The albums that lit our creative fire, influenced our journey, and helped us become the Soulganic you know today.

So, if you’re looking for musical deep dives, and a real connection to who we are—settle in. Let’s talk about a few of the albums that made us, us.

Beats, Rhymes and Life – A Tribe Called Quest, 1996

This gave me a great appreciation for creative production and merging ideas, and showed me how a record could blend sonic experimentation with lyrical depth. It felt timeless and forward-thinking at the same time. The way Tribe layered jazz samples and unexpected rhythms taught me that great production isn’t just about sound—it’s about telling a story. – Cory

In Rainbows – Radiohead, 2007

I was a little late getting on the Radiohead tram, and this was my entry point to their oeuvre. For me, it’s their most accessible work, and it opened the floodgates to everything Radiohead. From the individual member’s solo works, all the way to Atoms for Peace and The Smile the textures, dynamics, and emotional weight of their work continues to push me forward as a musician, songwriter, and producer. – Anthony

Popular – Van Hunt, 2007, 2017

Despite being held hostage by Blue Note for a full decade, I got my hands on a pre-release promo copy back around the time the we released our first album, in ‘07. And it blew my mind. Sounding like the final form of Sly Stone’s evolution, Van Hunt’s creativity and quirky approach showed me how to pay homage to the past while innovating and creating something new, ownable. Popular is fearless and unconventional, pushing boundaries with its genre-bending sounds and unapologetic individuality. And it reminded us that true artistry lies in taking risks, even if the world isn’t ready for it yet. – Anthony

Hotter Than July – Stevie Wonder, 1980

As a child, my father’s vinyl copy of this record was my gateway into Stevie’s catalog, and into breaking down his genius. Hotter Than July taught me how music could be joyful, socially conscious, and deeply personal all at once. It was my first glimpse into how powerful grooves and melodies can carry a message. – Ryan

Return of the Space Cowboy – Jamiroquai, 1994

Probably the seminal Jamiroquai album. Not the most focused or concise, but their synergy as a band and their virtuosity as individuals is outstanding. Return of the Space Cowboy captures a raw, unfiltered energy that felt both spontaneous and deliberate. It’s a perfect blend of acid jazz, funk, and soul that showcases their ability to groove endlessly while still pushing musical boundaries. All of that also set the template for our musical explorations. – Anthony

Sons of Soul – Tony! Toni! Toné!, 1993

For me, this is the Tonies at their peak – a 90s masterpiece. They all still got along with each other at this point and it showed, with this album catching that sweet spot of New Jack Swing and live band instrumentation. It seamlessly blended classic soul with modern R&B, which made it feel both nostalgic and fresh without being simply a retread of things done 20-30 years prior. The grooves, harmonies, and musicianship on this record set a standard for what soulful, innovative production could be. – Anthony

Preemptive Strike – DJ Shadow, 1997

This compilation was eye-opening and shattered my perception on instrumental music and sampling. DJ Shadow turned turntables and samples into tools for storytelling, creating entire worlds without a single lyric. It taught me that emotion and atmosphere could be conveyed just as powerfully through texture and rhythm as through melody. – Ryan

Villains – Queens of the Stone Age, 2017

My first exposure to QOTSA was “No One Knows” back in the early aughts. Although Villains gets some hate as an outlier in their catalog, this album is amazing and my personal favorite. Their cohesiveness as a band on this one is undeniable, and the dynamics, songwriting, and production (by Mark Ronson!) gave it a heft and a groove that made me a true believer and disciple of their musical approach. – Anthony

The Chick Corea Elektric Band – Self-titled debut, 1986

This album gave me a new musical perspective, and taught me about the laws of musical accountability. Chick Corea and his band showed me the power of precision, interplay, and pushing technical boundaries without losing soul. It was a masterclass in musicians truly listening to one another and creating something greater than the sum of its parts. – Cory

The Call Within – Tigran Hamasyan, 2020

In a word, transcendent. This album opened my eyes to the possibilities of the fusion of Western and Eastern musical ideas, and the power of playing with time, tempo, accents, and phrasing in a way I hadn’t thought of before. Tigran Hamasyan’s ability to blend Armenian folk traditions with jazz, rock, and intricate rhythms is nothing short of mesmerizing. It proves that music can bridge cultures, which has always been a goal of ours, too; to create something timeless, placeless, and boundary-pushing. This album is a huge influence on the title track from our most recent album Phosphene. – Anthony

Music is a journey for all of us, and the albums that shape us are like signposts along the way—guiding, inspiring, and sometimes challenging us to dig deeper. For us, these records are more than just sounds; they’re a part of who we are, woven into the fabric of Soulganic’s music. As a US-based band based in the South, we’re proud to be rooted in the rich tradition of African American music: jazz, soul, funk, rock, blues. We try our best to be a vessel and carry these influences forward while staying true to our original, genuine voice.

If you’ve enjoyed this glimpse into our musical roots, we hope it inspires you to revisit the albums that shaped your own path—or maybe discover something new. And if you’re just getting to know the Soulganic, welcome to the journey.

Peace, and love.