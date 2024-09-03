Get ready to mosh – Greaser’s got the goods this September!

Bigsound isn’t the only thing happening in the valley this month, Greaser’s in September offerings ensure that there’s plenty more to tune into

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane’s undisputed hub of live music, is about to set the stage ablaze this September at Greaser, the underground bar with a reputation for blistering live shows.

Whether you’re into indie rock, punk, or prog, Greaser’s lineup this month is packed with a diverse array of local and touring acts that promise to deliver electrifying performances.

The action kicks off with Slim Krusty on the 5th, and the month is packed with killer gigs, including General Folly’s riotous set on the 7th and the Subatomic Cookie Bandits tearing it up on the 22nd.

Whatever your musical tastes, Greaser Bar has got you covered.

Get ready to be part of the chaos.

Full Gig Guide for Greaser – September 2024

Thursday, September 5th

Slim Krusty kicks off the month with support from Anty! and Fast Johnny and the Slow Burners.

Friday, September 6th

Black Ice Motor Room takes the stage, joined by Call The Mourning and Hyperaesthesia.

Saturday, September 7th

General Folly headlines, with Gods of Rock and Ferny and The Freakouts in tow.

Thursday, September 12th

Conciliate rocks the night, supported by Rosemine and Gus Hunt.

Friday, September 13th

Palena takes the lead, with Sweet Spot and Mind Muncher adding to the lineup.

Saturday, September 14th

Great Daze brings the energy, alongside Goodbye, August and OK-36.

Thursday, September 19th

Valley Green lights up the stage with support from Dinge and Broken Milk Crates.

Friday, September 20th

Red Hill leads the night, with Leevai and Bee-Bee Riot setting the tone.

Saturday, September 21st

My Daydreams delivers a dreamy set, with Tomohung and Twisted Lullaby as support.

Sunday, September 22nd

Subatomic Cookie Bandits headline, backed by Rapture and Modern Vintage.

Thursday, September 26th

On The Moss sets the vibe, supported by My Daydreams and Takeover.

Friday, September 27th

Pornstar Supercar takes the stage, joined by Peachey and Ashtray Avenue.

Saturday, September 28th

Whitt’s End closes the month at Greaser, with Taillight and The Lore rounding out the lineup.

For more info head over to Greaser.