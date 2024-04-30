Here’s all the events hitting Greaser this May

The Colliflowers, Jane Street and Staremaster are among the acts set to take to the Greaser main stage this month.

You might not have thought that Greaser would top their stacked lineup of music events throughout April, but they’ve somehow done just that this month.

It should come as no surprise that the venue, lying in the gritty underbelly of the Prince Consort, is able to wrangle some of Brisbane’s hottest acts, since Greaser has a reputation as a premier music hub.

Last month, Greaser welcomed the likes of Pornstar Supercar, twin duo My Daydream, Weary Wizards Federation, and the May calendar is looking equally starry.

From Byron Bay bands to Brisbane locals, here’s all the hottest-ticket music events hitting Greaser this month.

Thursday, May 2nd

Greaser kicks off the month with a headline performance from indie five-piece Jane Street, who’ll share the spotlight with main support act Harley Meszaros. 88 Tokamak will also perform, fresh off their Greaser set last month.

Friday, May 3rd

57 Below serve as the opening act on May 3, setting the stage for main support The Hefties and headliners River City Villains.

Sunday, May 5th

Greaser’s Labour Day Knock Offs is headlined by none other than The Colliflowers, who’ll cap off a night of performances after indie-pop trio Sectionals, indie rockers Seeing Violet, and openers Max Bader & The Upstairs Neighbours.

Thursday, May 9th

BlackLight will warm up audiences on May 9, followed by main support and Gold Coast duo The Basils. Later, progressive rock band The Melancholiac will take to the stage as headliners.

Friday, May 10th

Sunshine Coast alt rockers Staremaster will headline Greaser’s May 10 event, alongside main support The Phosphenes and Pleasantly Confused.

Saturday, May 11th

Med Heads will take to the Greaser as headliners on May 11, with support from the gloriously named band Annoying Neighbors and synth-punk band Poltergeist 9000.

Thursday, May 16th

Indie rock band Hicktown Barnaby set the stage on May 16, preparing crowds for main support in the form of returning act Max Bader & The Upstairs Neighbour. Left Cassette, who also performed at Greaser last month, will return as headliners.

Friday, May 17th

On May 17, Rich Danger & The Revenge will steal the spotlight ahead of Call The Mourning as main support. Notorious guitar breakers Black Ice Motor Room will take the reins from there as headliners.

Saturday, May 18th

Greaser’s May 18 festivities are headlined psychedelic rock act Sam Wrangle who features on the bill alongside returning band Hicktown Barnaby and Stuck On Silence.

Thursday, May 23rd

Jane Street take the headlining slot on May 23, sharing the spotlight with Max Bader & The Upstairs Neighbours openers News To Me.

Friday, April 24th

Leaker set the scene on April 24, followed by Wagga Wagga locals Gudgeon and headliners Gallery of Violence.

Saturday, April 25th

Smallest Host will open the proceedings on April 25, with indie rock Concrete Gold offering main support. The night will be headlined by Homebrand

Thursday, May 30th

The last Thursday of May will see Freemore serve as headliners, with assists from Pressuremaps and openers The Basils.

Friday, May 31st

The Rogues Gallery wrap up the month with a headline slot on May 31, with opening act Sweet Spot and main Support Roadside Confusion also taking to the stage.